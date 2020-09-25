Montgomery Chamber of Commerce hosts 46th Public Safety Awards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce held 46th Public Safety Awards Thursday to recognize the County’s first responders.

The 2020 Public Safety Awards was hosted on a digital platform this year, bestowing awards of valor to members of Montgomery County Police, Fire and Rescue and more.

Several members of the Chamber along with government officials participated in the event, sharing their appreciation to men and women who went above and beyond to serve the community.

“Your valor and concern for the people you serve has saved lives and made our community safer,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “During these unprecedented times, you and the other men and women of the public safety departments have exhibited tremendous courage and I’m grateful for all you have done to keep the people of Montgomery County safe.”