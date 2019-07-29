Monster Jam comes to Hagerstown during its summer tour

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Speedway was packed over the weekend as Monster Jam continues their summer tour.

The bleachers were full of cheer as eight different trucks took the race track. You could hear the engines revving as they waited for the green light to race across the track, go over a jump, and land as far as they could. The trucks did more than just race, they each had free style tricks like jumps and two wheel moves. Officials from the event say they come to Hagerstown every year.



“Its monster jam, its unscripted its unexpected, its family entertainment, its eight trucks, 10-thousand pounds a piece, we have Grave Digger, that’s the fan favorite, the fans go wild they love it,” Beth Carter said, the communications director for Monster Jam.

Hagerstown was not the first or the last stop for the event.Organizers say they plan on being in town next year.