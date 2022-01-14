Monrovia man arrested after making and distributing homemade firearms

A Monrovia man, who is also a convicted felon, has been arrested for manufacturing and distributing homemade firearms in Frederick County, Maryland.

25-year-old Joshua O’Neal was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office after two search and seizure warrants were carried out on Thursday morning. The warrants were in relation to an ongoing investigation by the Howard County Police Department.

The first property was located on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the second property was located on the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive. O’Neal was found by officers at the property on Linganore Woods Drive and he was taken into custody without incident.

O’Neal is banned from possessing firearms and has previous felony convictions of armed robbery and first-degree assault from an incident on July 31, 2017. He is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and faces charges of possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also arrested and unrelated to this incident, deputies detained Steven O’Neal, age 43, for active criminal warrants in Carroll County, Maryland. Deputies transferred custody of Steven O’Neal over to Carroll County police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #21-000571.