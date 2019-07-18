Monarch Butterfly population decreases

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The monarch butterfly population has declined by 80 percent in the last 15 to 20 years.

The king of all butterflies makes an epic migration every year that spans the distance from Mexico, up the Eastern coast of America, to Canada and back.

It takes three generations of monarchs in one year to make that flight. However, the population has declined due to climate change and loss of habitat.

Monarch butterfly waystations are one way to help the struggling species population and you can even make your own.

“You need milkweed for the monarchs to lay their eggs on. You need pollinator plants, other flowering plants to attract other pollinators and you need some kind of shelter area. Where the larva can go and make their chrysalis to be safe and cocoon for the time until they sprout as a butterfly,” said Emily Conrad, recreation assistant for the city of Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Recreation are partnering with the Monarch Alliance and Discovery Station to hold an event on Saturday, September 21 to kick off City Park Fall Fest with a Monarch Butterfly Kids Parade.

There are five certified way stations in the county, which are Kiwanis park, the community garden, the Jonathan Hager House Museum, the cultural trail and the new Thomas Kennedy Memorial Park.