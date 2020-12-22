Moderna vaccine expected to roll out as the number of COVID cases rise

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to County Executive Jan Gardner, in the past two weeks the county has averaged 195 new cases a day, and about 944 cases a week.

“It’s been two weeks since I held my last information briefing about covid, and in that time, the number of new cases in Frederick County has jumped by 1650, with today our numbers cumulatively since March at 9,876,” said Gardner during Tuesday’s information briefing.

The county executive says they would love to see those numbers go down, soon, and officials are hopeful the new vaccines will help in the fight.

“The goal is really to release the vaccine quickly because we all know that during this time we can save lives by getting folks vaccinated,” said Dr. Kathy j Weishaar, VP of Medical Affairs at Frederick Health Hospital. “Just to be clear, the emergency use authorization is an expedited review process, but it does not allow for any corners to be cut in evaluating the safety of vaccines.”

The Frederick County Health Department has announced it will receive an initial 100 dose shipment of the Moderna vaccine from the Maryland Department of health this week. Members of the public will be given instructions in the coming weeks about how to sign up for the vaccine.