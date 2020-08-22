Modavar Pharmaceuticals moves into Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new pharmaceutical company is planting roots in Frederick County, Maryland.

The county’s Office of Economic Development announced that Modavar Pharmaceuticals has chosen to build a state-of-the-art facility along Wedgewood boulevard.

Within the 22,000-square-foot facility, the life science company will produce individualized treatments for pediatric and geriatric patients.

“We chose Frederick County to be our new base for Research and Manufacturing of new and existing therapeutics because of the unmatched support we have received from the local government and also because of the infrastructure of the area. We have noticed a speedy growth in Frederick’s technology hubs and that will attract scientists to come and settle in Frederick,” explained head of engineering at Modavar Pharmaceuticals, Khurshaid Kazmi.

The new facility is expected to employ about 35 people.

“Modavar will be able to supply careers for Frederick’s community so that they don’t have to travel down the road or travel out of Frederick, that these careers will be available to the community here,” said Director of Business Retention and Expansion for the Office of Economic Development, Jodie Bollinger.

The facility is currently under construction and plans to open in December.