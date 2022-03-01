MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Recreation is making sure that every student gets a chance to say “yes to the dress.”

Montgomery County Recreation is asking residents to donate new or gently used prom dresses to high school juniors or seniors. Teens can spend an average of $600 on proms and many families simply cannot afford that especially during the pandemic. The pandemic also has caused high school students to loose out on so many special events such as graduations and homecomings.

“In light of this pandemic and people who are really in need, even here in Montgomery County, people don’t think we are … but we really have a lot of need here as well,” said Sharron Pitt, Recreation Coordination. “That was just something important to us, to make sure girls have a prom dress.”

Drop-off locations for the dresses are:

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Potomac Community Recreation Center

11315 Falls Road

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jane Lawton Community Recreation Center

4301 Willow Lane, Bethesda

Saturday, Feb. 19. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Germantown Community Recreation Center

18905 Kingsview Road

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center

13850 Travilah Road, Rockville

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dresses will be distributed on Saturday, April 16 at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center.