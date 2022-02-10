MoCo leader proposes getting beer and wine in grocery stores

Montgomery Co. hasnt seen any major changes to liquor laws since end of prohibition

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Things could change in the near future for those who purchase alcohol.

At-large council member and candidate for county executive Hans Riemer proposed that all 26 liquor stores run independently instead of operating through the county.

Also, in his new liquor reform plan, he’d like to further advance the brewery and distillery industry, which will create more job opportunities. Riemer says in order to switch things up, it will require changing laws at the state level. This spring, Delegate Lily Chi is sponsoring a bill that would allow the county to give licenses to grocery stores.

“I think it matters most to the consumer. I think your average person does resent having to take multiple trips to get a bottle of wine or six-pack,” Riemer said.

No changes have been made to the county liquor laws since the end of prohibition.