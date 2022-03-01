MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On March 8, Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to make masks optional, county leaders shared concerns about how this could possibly increase the bullying students experience.

On Tuesday, council members voiced concern about the bullying students who decide to continue to mask up may experience, once masking becomes optional. These concerns come following reports from MCPS that their student member of the board is being harassed after voicing that she supports continuing the mask mandate. Council President Gabe Albornoz also says a second county health officer candidate turned down the job over concerns for his safety …. revealing how prevalent this “toxic rhetoric” is.

“As all school systems shift toward having a mask option, we have to make sure that we protect the students, the faculty, the staff … all of the residents who continue to wear masks so they are no ostracized in any way, shape, or form,” said Albornoz.

Also, effective March 1, MCPS 10 day quarantine is reduced to 5 days to align with the CDC’s recommendation.