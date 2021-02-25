MoCo. Council passes resolution to combat hate

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Council passed a resolution Tuesday affirming the county’s commitment to combat hate and extremism.

The resolution was written by County Councilmember Evan Glass as a response to the events of the capitol riots in January.

He said the proclamation solidifies their commitment to making Montgomery county a safe and equitable place for all.

“Regardless of the color of one’s skin, regardless of their political beliefs, regardless of their religion or how they identify or who they love. That is the Montgomery county way,” Glass said. “And that is our commitment to all of our residents to share with them that hate has no home here.”

Glass says the county urges residents to adopt these values in their own lives, denouncing hate and extremism they see in the community.