MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Childhood obesity is a problem that has only gotten worse during the pandemic so try to combat this, Montgomery County leaders passed a bill to require all restaurants to change their menus to provide more healthy options for children.

Councilmember Craig Rice introduced the bill saying childhood obesity tends to impact minorities more and this would ensure any child no matter their socioeconomic level has access to healthy food. Many larger restaurant chains in the county such as Firebirds say they already have multiple items that meet the proposed criteria and have a partnership with Kids Live Well.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson had concerns about how this would impact small businesses, so pushed for an amendment that this would only apply to businesses with 20 or more chains but that was voted down.

“For most of the mom and pops in the county, they don’t offer children’s value meals, combo meals… it really isn’t the primary focus of this bill,” said Friedson.

“We are invested in the people who come to our restaurant and our communities,” said Steven Sturm, Corporate Executive Chef of Firebirds. “And this is just another extension of being able to offer a great service and quality service to our younger guests.”

Healthy Meals for Children bill says a healthy option must include two or more of the following: unfried fruit or vegetables, 51 percent or more of whole grain ingredients and a lean protein. There is also a healthy beverage requirement so no drink that contains sugar or artificial sweeteners would have to be offered.

Parents can still choose to order an unhealthy option. Once it is signed into law, it will be phased in so it will still be a year until we can see the first beverage option put into place. In 2024 people can fully see the healthy children’s option on menus.