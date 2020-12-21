Mobile WiFi hotspots available for checkout at Montgomery County Public Libraries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Libraries in Montgomery County are now checking out more than books with a new program allowing check outs for mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.

250 mobile hotspots can be reserved at county libraries providing service for a max of two weeks at a time.

The program seeks to bridge the digital gap for those in need of a mobile source of internet access. “Internet is just absolutely critical right now,” Assistant Director for Collection and Technology James Donaldson said. “While we have not been able to open our doors yet, we’re just really grateful that we can do this. That we can make the internet available to the people who need it within the community.

Checking out a hotspot is available for anyone 14 or older in “good standing” with the library.

A replacement could cost over $200 plus late fees, and the internet will be turned off the device after it’s a week overdue.