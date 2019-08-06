Mobile Farmers Market hitting Downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Mobile Farmers Markets are popping up throughout the United States, including Washington County.

The Mobile Farmers Market in Downtown Hagerstown kicked off at the Alexander House on Tuesday. Presented by Veterans Faith Farmers Produce (VFF) and operated by Ed and Janet Kilpatrick, the mission is to bring better nutrition to those who may not have immediate access to healthy eating.

“We’re here for the community. We’re looking to get fresh and local produce to the local community,” said Danielle Stahl, Program Coordinator at the Washington County Health Department.

The Washington County Health Department, Meritus Health and the University of Maryland Extension department provide on-site materials and guidance.

The Mobile Farmers Market is open to the general public at the Alexander House in Hagerstown every Tuesday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

For more information on all of the available produce, dates, times and locations, you can click this link here.