MLSC projects for low income people “may require significant cuts”

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Legal Services Corporation, the state’s largest funder of civil legal aid, announced Monday a critical funding situation for fiscal year 2021 that may require significant cuts to current grants.

This will affect many low income individuals who rely on nonprofit civil legal aid providers for help with vital needs, including eviction prevention, child custody, protection from domestic violence, unemployment insurance, food stamps, hard-earned veterans’ benefits and more.

Unless MLSC can find significant replacement funds soon, the organization will likely need to institute grant reductions in the current year.