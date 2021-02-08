Missing Silver Spring mother and daughter located unharmed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After months of investigation, the missing Silver Spring mother, Ashley Spicer, and her daughter, Israel Burks, were located unharmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ashley Spicer, 35, and her daughter, 9-year-old Israel Burks, were reported as missing last fall. Burks’ father, who has full custody, told Montgomery County Police that Spicer did not return their 9-year-old daughter to his Silver Spring home after she was allowed to visit with her over the summer. MCP then issued a warrant out for Spicer’s arrest.

Rebecca Innocenti, MCP Public Information Officer said, “there was a suspicious situation call at the mall and police responded. The mother was being elusive about her identity, and someone at the mall recalled seeing her photo and her daughter’s photo in the news. And that’s when both the police realized that this woman that was wanted for parental abduction.”

Spicer was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition, while Burks is being reunited with her father.