Missing Montgomery Village man’s body found in Gaithersburg

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The body of a man who was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, was found in a pond on Wednesday, police said.

Montgomery County Police first got the call of a dead body on the 11000 block of Game Preserve Road. Police identified the decedent as 57-year-old Waymon Meadows Anderson of Montgomery Village. Anderson had last been seen in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive.

Police said that they do not currently believe there was any foul play. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories