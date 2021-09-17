Missing Montgomery Village man’s body found in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The body of a man who was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, was found in a pond on Wednesday, police said.

Montgomery County Police first got the call of a dead body on the 11000 block of Game Preserve Road. Police identified the decedent as 57-year-old Waymon Meadows Anderson of Montgomery Village. Anderson had last been seen in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive.

Police said that they do not currently believe there was any foul play. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.