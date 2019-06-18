Miss Maryland contestants kick off pageant week

This year the pageant has 33 local titleholders vying for the title of Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland's Outstanding Teen.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Over 20 ladies will be competing in this weekend in the 84th Miss Maryland Pageant.

To get things started, contestants participated in a morning workout session with Chad Smith from Fitness Revolution. From dodgeball to jumping jacks, the girls felt the burn early in the morning. According to organizers, Hagerstown and Washington County have been home to the Miss Maryland Pageant for the last 48 years.

Each participant will receive as much as $600 for reaching the statewide pageant.

The top ten semi finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship, the top five scholarships range from $2,500 to $6,000 and Miss Maryland will receive an $11,000 scholarship. This event will take place Wednesday through Friday with the final night schedule on Saturday at the Maryland Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.