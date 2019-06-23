Miss Allegany crowned Miss Maryland 2019

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Miss Maryland Scholarship Organization crowned Miss Allegany with a new title on Saturday night at the Maryland Theatre.

Miss Caitlyn Stupi received the Miss Maryland 2019 title along with the top interview award.

Over 20 women from all regions of the state came to compete.

Women performed talents, answered interview questions and competed in an evening gown competition in front of a panel of judges.

The top prize is the title of Miss Maryland and an $11,000 scholarship.