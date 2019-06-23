Miss Allegany crowned Miss Maryland 2019

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Miss Maryland Scholarship Organization crowned Miss Allegany with a new title on Saturday night at the Maryland Theatre.

Miss Caitlyn Stupi received the Miss Maryland 2019 title along with the top interview award.

Over 20 women from all regions of the state came to compete.

Women performed talents, answered interview questions and competed in an evening gown competition in front of a panel of judges.

The top prize is the title of Miss Maryland and an $11,000 scholarship.

Miss Allegany, Caitlyn Stupi receives the honor of Miss Maryland 2019 Saturday night at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown. Photo source: The Miss Maryland Scholarship Organization Facebook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.