Minors no longer need permission to receive preventative HIV treatment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many Maryland laws became effective Oct. 1 including consent by minors HIV law.

According to the General Assembly of Maryland, minors no longer need the permission of an adult to receive any preventative human immunodeficiency virus treatment. PrEP is one example in which people under 18 can access freely. According to the Washington County Health Department, PrEP ( Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), is course of HIV drugs taken by HIV-negative people to prevent infection. The local health department offers free HIV testing for anyone.

According to Program Coordinator Danielle Stahl, HIV antiviral drug, Truvada, can treat HIV infection and reduce the risk of HIV infection. Stahl added without insurance, the cost of this medication can amount to $1,600.