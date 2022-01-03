Minimum wage increases in 2022 for parts of our region

MARYLAND (WDVM) — This year, a record number of states are raising their minimum wage at the start of the new year, including some areas in our region.

The minimum wage in Maryland rose from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. Over in Virginia, the minimum wage increased from $9.50 to $11 an hour. Currently, D.C.’s minimum wage is $15 an hour and there will be an increase in July.  

The goal for Maryland is for every year the minimum wage to increase every year to hit $15 an hour by 2025. 

