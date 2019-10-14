Miller House puts on third annual Pumpkin Bowling event

Breaking News
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Miller House in Hagerstown put on their third annual pumpkin bowling event.

Friends and family set up bowling pins and used mini pumpkins as bowling balls. Museum officials say every year they have 30 to 40 people come to bowl throughout the day. They say not only is this event something fun for the fall season, but it also has a purpose for youth members of the Washington County community.

“The goal of all of our family programs is to have something that you’re collaborating with your whole family on an activity or a craft and it also gets you away from screen time,” Anna Cueto said, the museum curator.

The museum will also being doing ghost tours this month.

