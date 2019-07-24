Milking robots arrive in Washington County

The cows can feed and get milked whenever they would like

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s very own Shenandoah Jersey’s Dairy Farm now milk their cows 24/7 and improve their quality of life with a simple machine.

DeLaval’s VMS milking machine allows the cows to feed while comfortably being milked whenever they want to. The machine cleans, milks and feeds cows throughout the day, which is giving the farmer time to focus on other tasks to improve their operations.

“Cow comfort is our number one thing here, we want comfortable cows because they milk more and if we get more milk, we can feed more people in the world and that’s what it’s all about for us.” said Owner of Shenandoah Jersey’s Janet Stiles Fulton.

Fulton said that the point of the machine was to de-stress the cows and give them the choice of when, and how often, they want to be milked.

