Mile-long yard sale in Washington County brings people from near and far

Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The long-running tradition of the mile-long yard sale made its way back to Washington County.

In the midst of July heat, several people began to fill the area around Longmeadow Road to score the best deals and discounts. From lemonade stands to people firing up the grill, cars were bumper to bumper as early as 7 a.m. on July 4, during this year’s event.

Brian Kelley, a resident in Washington County, noted much of a big deal this is to people even out of county limits.

“I met a gentleman today, they drove two hours away to come to this, you’ll see people in go-karts and everyone driving around to do what they can to get to where they can, to get the best deal they can,” Kelley said.

Kelley said money raised will go towards youth activities at his church.

