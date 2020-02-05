Middletown schools participate in World Read Aloud Day

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Millions of readers across the globe will crack open a book and read aloud on Wednesday as part of an international movement celebrating the joy of books.

That event has now traveled to a Middletown school, and the mission goes beyond literacy.

“Most of the time I read by myself, sometimes I read to my little sister. It’s exciting,” explained third-grade student at Middletown Elementary School, Hazel Pak.

And it’s that sense of excitement that school library specialist, Jeffrey Riley, aims to bring to the hundreds of students at Middletown Elementary School during World Read Aloud Day.

Riley says he recently moved from Washington State, and as a library specialist in Seattle, he hosted events celebrating the global initiative. Arriving in Middletown, Riley wanted to bring with him the annual reading day that shares a universal message.

“[It’s about] celebrating the joy of reading aloud. Kids at Middletown [Elementary School] recognize that all students around the world enjoy books the same. They turn pages the same, they enjoy pictures the same. Kids all enjoy books the same,” Riley explained.

The event promotes literacy as high school students and community members opened up a book, read to the crowd and stopped to ask the elementary school students questions.

“I love the way they react. If I do something facially or with my voice, I can look out at the audience and see them perk up,” explained volunteer reader for the event, Cyndi Doughty, “If you work back and forth with them and keep asking them questions, I think it’s great.”

But Riley points out that the goal goes beyond sitting and listening to a book.

“We have many kids in countries where libraries are not open to the public, where kids cannot choose the books that they want to read.” Riley explained, “We have talked about with all the students that this is a day that we advocate that literacy is a human fundamental right that belongs to everybody.”

This is the first year Middletown Elementary has participated in the global event, but it’s one that Riley aims to help grow in the years to come.

“The more kids that are involved and the more experiences that are shared with those kids, the more worldly they’re going to be and the more they’re going to appreciate reading and see the world outside of their city,” Riley said.

According to the founder of World Read Aloud Day, LitWorld, the global event is celebrated by millions in more than 170 countries.