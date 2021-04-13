Middletown park is being revamped

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation, is working on a project that will make Middletown more eco-sustainable.

The project called Middletown Park and Rehabilitation program aims to revamp the park by providing updated facilities that will be less harmful to the environment. Enhancements of the park include erosion protection, roadway repairs, and installation of LED bulbs.

Organizers are also working on the pond to increase water quality. The pond is an essential part of the park, so a new aerator system will be installed to ensure the water stays clean.

The project will also remove old playground equipment, and replace it with two areas one for ages two-five and another for ages five-twelve, all of which will be ADA compliant.

“We’re just excited, and we’re looking forward to the finished product, once our general contractor is finished with it,” said Bob Hicks, Deputy Director, Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation”

The park is expected to open by the end of the year.