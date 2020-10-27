Middletown Creamery running Thanksgiving turkey donation drive

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — Thanksgiving shoppers can now choose to add an extra farm-fresh turkey to their shopping cart at South Mountain Creamery as part of a Thanksgiving food drive. The Middletown creamery will distribute donated turkeys to organizations like the Frederick Rescue Mission, the Maryland Food Bank and even local schools.

The drive is organized by the creamery as an easy and convenient way for customers to donate to those in need. The charity operation has been held for several years.

“It’s a simple thing we can do that makes a big difference for people in our community,” CEO Tony Brusco said. It also helps the farmers we’re supporting and is something our customers can feel good about doing. It does a lot of good for a lot of people.”

Customers can also donate various sides like mac and cheese, and desserts like pumpkin pie, through the creamery as well. Donations can be ordered through November 8 through the creamery’s website.