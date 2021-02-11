MHA and MDOA bringing vaccination clinics into senior living facilities

MARYLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Aging are working together to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics into senior living facilities across the state.

They’re starting with residents at Leisure World in Silver Spring, Epiphany House, and Gallagher Mansion in Baltimore City.

The goal is to provide vaccinations to more than 7,000 Marylanders aged 65 and over.

By bringing vaccinations directly to senior facilities, vaccination is made easier for the aging population, without taking travel risks.

Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer, stated:

We can vaccinate very large numbers of older adults without them having to travel. That way, we’re not exposing them to COVID and we’re not requiring that they have transportation. We’re doing everything that we can to bring the vaccinations to our constituents.

To effectively distribute vaccinations, MDH and MDA are encouraging local agencies on aging to work with independent living communities to establish clinical relationships.