Metro updates their riding services to benefit customers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Beginning September 5, metro customers can expect new discounts, more trains and buses and extended weekend operating hours.

Metro also announced they plan to reduce average wait times for buses during the day and restore services that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the region goes back to work and school, we will be ready with service that is convenient any time of the day and offers the flexibility riders need,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We are also making Metro the best way to go on weekends, with less wait times for trains and just $2 for a one-way trip anywhere on the rail system.”

According to Metro, the seven day Regional Bus Pass will be $6 for seniors and disabled riders and $12 for other travelers.