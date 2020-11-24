Metro reports a disabled train with passengers aboard

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Officials report an incident between Wheaton and Glenmont that involved the separation of train cars with passengers aboard around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories