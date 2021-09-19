Metro bus lost control and swerved, coming to stop on top of car, injuring four

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Metro bus crash injured four passengers after it lost control and swerved onto Congressional Lane Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m. the bus was traveling southbound on 355 (Rockville Pike), when it swerved onto Congressional Lane after losing control, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The bus crashed into a car, creating a chain reaction involving three other cars. The Metro bus came to a stop on top of a Honda Passport.

Courtesy: Steve Mann, Battalion Chief with Montgomery County MD Fire/ Rescue

Four people were taken to local hospitals as a result of the collision, according to MCPD.

MCPD says there were earlier reports that the bus had entered a Wells Fargo Bank. However, it didn’t make contact with the building.

Courtesy: Steve Mann, Battalion Chief with Montgomery County MD Fire/ Rescue

There were no passengers riding the Metro bus at the time of the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit will be on scene for the next few hours and one lane of Rockville Pike at Congressional is closed. Shutdowns are expected in the area.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

