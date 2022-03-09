HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health Center will be cutting back their COVID-19 screening center starting on Sunday, March 13. The center’s hours will be reduced Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition, according to a release, the center behind the Mertius Medical Plaza will no longer be open to the public on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday.

“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community continue to descend, Mertius Health’s response will adjust to meet all of the health care needs among the population. We have always prioritized easy access for anyone in the need of a COVID-19 test and will continue to provide these services in an effective and efficient way for this evolving pandemic.” Carrie Adams, Chief Operating Officer of Meritus Medical Center

The COVID-19 drive-thru screening center tested about 125-130 patients on weekdays and 100 on weekends. Patients who need to get a COVID-19 test before a surgical procedure continue to go to the Meritus Medical Laboratory located on 247 Eastern Blvd. North. The release further states that patients should come in with their provider’s order anytime between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

