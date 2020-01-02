Meritus welcomes first baby of the New Year, Felicity

"She's doing great and we couldn't be happier."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– At 9:54 Wednesday morning, the first baby of the New Year in the Washington County area was born at Meritus Medical Center.

“It means happiness.” said Mother Kara Statler. “Honestly we were watching a tv show and heard about it and then got pregnant a long time after that and thought oh, that’s pretty and kinda came back.”

Parents Kara and Shawn named their daughter Felicity after hearing the name on the popular television show “19 Kids and Counting.”

“We’re done after this one,” said Father Shawn Statler. “We love our kids but absolutely not planning on anymore.”

Felicity weighed seven pounds at birth and was 20 1\2 inches long. She becomes the 4th member of the family with an older sister, Maci. As second-time parents, Kara and Shawn have a little bit of advice for new parents.

“Just enjoy it, cause they grow up quick.” said Shawn.

Kara was induced early for medical reasons, but doctors say little Felicity is doing great.