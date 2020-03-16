Meritus sets up emergency management surge tents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Meritus Medical Center put up emergency management surge tents in front of their emergency department.

It is currently unknown what the tents will be used for or when they will go into use. Meritus will be holding simulation workflows over the next few days to determine what the tents will best be purposed for. They offer additional space outside of the emergency department and help serve the preparedness plans Meritus has in place for situations like COVID-19.

Meritus Medical Center wants to stress that they, along with other hospitals in Maryland, do not have COVID-19 tests and cannot currently test for the virus at their facility.