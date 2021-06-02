Meritus receives grant money for green energy planning

The highly coveted Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has started to arrive at hospitals around the country and here in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will be ready when it arrives.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health is getting money to help improve their energy use.

The hospital’s plan to explore the use of a microgrid is a multi-year project that will be done in phases. The grid will help equipment used for vulnerable patients to run more resiliently and will improve the electronic health records system.

“So in a hospital setting we’ve got a lot of things where you don’t want to cut the power to it so if the grid were to go down we would have all of these renewable sources to kick in and make sure we have high-reliability services,” said Dave Lehr, Meritus Health Chief Strategy Officer.

The grant awards were given to eight organizations across the state of Maryland.

The microgrid will also be used to support other non-Meritus Health practices in the Robinwood Campus.