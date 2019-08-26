Meritus patient arrested for setting off sprinkler, flooding hospital floor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is accused of intentionally damaging a fire sprinkler which flooded a floor in the West Wing of Meritus Medical Center, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Chad Allen Callis, 37, was identified as the patient and charged by deputy state fire marshals with causing a false alarm and malicious destruction of property.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, on Sunday evening around 7:30 the fire alarm activated and hospital staff saw water coming from Callis’s room. The activation of the fire alarm system and clean-up caused $2,000 in damages.

Callis was taken to Washington County Detention Center and released on his recognizance.