Meritus opens up COVID-19 antibody testing for public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Meritus Medical Center is opening up COVID-19 antibody testing for the general public starting.

Antibody tests are blood tests to see if a patient has had COVID-19 in the past. Unlike COVID-19 tests, which look for an active infection, antibody testing is done ideally at least 14 days after symptoms of COVID-19 have gone away. Meritus says that antibody tests do not take the place of COVID-19 tests.

“It’s important for us to perform antibody testing so we can really understand the percentage of people in our community that have this disease or have had this in the past and also to look forward and see how it trends out in months ahead,” said Aaron George, Director of Medical Education.

The antibody testing is available at any Meritus Medical laboratory patient service center with a lab order.