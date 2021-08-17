Meritus now has new color-coded system to update visitation policy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Medical Center will now use a color-coded system to update people about their visitation policy and any restrictions that may be in place.

The colors let people know how many visitors per patient are allowed to come to the hospital, how old the visitors have to be, and the hours that they are allowed to visit. There are four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. The weekly color is currently based on the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community and the health and safety at the hospital.

“We wanted to make it the easiest possible way to understand where we are today and then what are the restrictions so we looked at other best practices across the state and the region and it’s very consistent with other hospitals and organizations,” said Carrie Adams, chief quality and transformation officer at Meritus Health.

The hospital is currently in the orange category.