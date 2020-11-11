Meritus Medical Center tightens visitor policy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Amid rising COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates in western Maryland and across the state, Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown is tightening their visitor policy beginning on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.

The state of Maryland has seen its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since June. Governor Larry Hogan said the state is now in the red zone for the number of cases per 100,000 people.

Statistics as of November 11, 2020 showed 805 hospitalizations, 193 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases every day for a week straight, putting the statewide positivity rate over five percent.

Meritus will return to their visitation rules that were put into place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which prohibits visitors to any and all patients only allowing visitors for specific exceptions. All support people and visitors may be screens for flu-like symptoms and will not be allowed entry if they are symptomatic.

Face masks are required for entry and must be work at all times. Support persons must arrive before 9 PM if they are going to stay overnight. Pet therapy programs will still not be operating but service animals are still allowed entrance to Meritus Medical Center.

One support person is designated and permitted at all times:

For any patient with a disability who requires bedside care from a caregiver due to the specifics of the disability.

For labor, delivery, and the duration of the obstetric patient’s hospital stay.

For pediatric patients. Two designated support people may be chosen to rotate during a patient’s hospital stay, but only one visitor at a time at the bedside.

The policy stresses that in each of the situations listed above, additional safety precautions will apply to the designated support person if the patient they are caring for is diagnosed or has symptoms related to COVID-19.

The policy also details that one visitor is permitted under the circumstance that a support person is not designated:

To accompany the patient in the emergency department waiting room unless social distancing maximum capacity is met.

To accompany the patient in the patient’s emergency department room for the duration of the patient’s stay in the ED.

For a patient undergoing emergency surgery related to a traumatic event.

For a patient whose care team requests the visitor to be a part of scheduled training for the patient’s rehabilitation or to help with cognitive needs.

For a patient who is required to receive in-person, bedside, discharge education.

To escort an adult patient to registration. The visitor must leave the building after providing his/her phone number to staff.

To accompany a pediatric patient during his/her visit;

Two visitors at all time are permitted for all end-of-life care patients.

This change comes on the heels of Governor Hogan’s announcement of the state’s tightened COVID-19 restrictions.

Joelle Butler, the Communications Programs Manager for Meritus Medical Center explained that the implementation of these restrictions is to protect their staff and patients.

“In order to remain vigilant to keep our employees and patients safe and with the governor’s announcement yesterday about the positivity rates and hospitalization rates going up across the state and in our region, we’re going back to the tightened restrictions at the hospital and our outpatient facility that we had when COVID first started in our community.”

Butler also stressed that the changes to the visitation policy were going to be put in place regardless of the Governor’s tightened restrictions.

For more information on Meritus Medical Center’s COVID-19 policy, visit their website.