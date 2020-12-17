Meritus Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine, following uncertainty

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following the announcement from Governor Hogan detailing that hospitals in Maryland would be receiving the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, Meritus Medical Center knew that they wanted to be ready when they arrived.

Meritus Medical Center is also the only hospital in Western Maryland that will be receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meritus Health was planning on holding a vaccination clinic for their front-line workers on Friday, December 18th, however, but when the vaccine had not arrived by Wednesday, December 16th, the hospital postponed the clinic.

But just hours later, the coveted Pfizer vaccine arrived in the pharmaceutical department, much to the delight of the hospital. They were already worried about the delivery process due to Winter Storm Gail.

Staff in the Pharmacy Department of Meritus Medical Center unpack the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, Photo Courtesy of Meritus Medical Center

A spokesperson told WDVM that hospital staff were crossing their fingers, hoping the treacherous weather would not affect the delivery of the vaccine. They also explained that due to security policies put into place by the Maryland Hospital Association, Meritus Health did not know how or when the shipment was being delivered, but to expect the shipment within the next two weeks.

A Meritus Medical Center staff member opens the special container used to ship the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo Courtesy of Meritus Medical Center

“Meritus Health is super thrilled to have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are scheduled to begin administering the vaccine to our front-line workers starting Friday, December 18th.”

She also stressed that while the new COVID-19 vaccine is going to push the world forward to stopping the spread of the virus, it is not an excuse to become complacent and that people must continue to follow the 3 W’s.