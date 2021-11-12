Meritus Medical Center now allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time since the pandemic started, Meritus Medical Center is now allowing people to visit COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

All visits need to be set up with the patient’s nurse ahead of time. Only one visitor is allowed per patient, per day and visitors need to sign a waiver ahead of time and wear PPE when they are in a patient’s room.

Meritus says the decision took months to make and was ultimately decided after considering things like PPE supply for visitors and the risk versus benefit of allowing visitors to aid in the emotional aspect of patient recovery.

“There’s still a tremendous risk especially for cross-contamination of visitors within the community and the potential spread of the covid virus it’s taken us up until this point to be able to have the proper PPE for the visitors coming in and a proper algorithm as far as patient visitation set time and allocation,” said Heather Markell, the clinical manager of COVID-19 units at Meritus Medical Center.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.