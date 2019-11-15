Meritus Medical Center hosts event for World Diabetes Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 79,000 deaths occur each year due to diabetes.

Known as the “silent killer” health officials say if you have diabetes you don’t get symptoms until your blood sugar gets too high. Officials at Meritus Medical Center say the theme this year is focused on how it impacts families.

“The theme is diabetes affects your family and they are saying three things, discover if you have diabetes and know that it is preventable, 50% of the cases are preventable and if you do have diabetes, manage it,” Laurie Sandberg said, a diabetes educator.

People with type one tend to be younger and their body can’t produce insulin. With type two diabetes, your body has an issue with insulin resistance. People that have been living with diabetes for many years say they don’t let it slow them down, but if they could go back they would have been more careful with their bodies.

“Eventually it will pretty much run your life, back when I first got it, I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t have symptoms so I pretty much ate what I wanted to, now I have diabetic foot ulcers I have diabetic retinopathy. When you get diabetes you need to think where am I going to be thirty years from now, it’s not something that’s going to take your life tomorrow but it will impact your life as you get older,” Jim Diller said, who has been living with diabetes for 27 years. You can get yourself tested for diabetes with a simple screening.