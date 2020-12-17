Meritus Medical Center expecting COVID-19 vaccine within next two weeks

The highly coveted Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has started to arrive at hospitals around the country and here in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will be ready when it arrives.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The highly coveted Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has started to arrive at hospitals around the country and here in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will be ready when it arrives.

While they cannot pinpoint a date, Meritus Medical Center has been prepping for the arrival of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Hospitals in the DMV area like Valley Health in Winchester, Va. and Washington D.C., have received their first shipments, but spokespeople for the Maryland Hospital Association as well as Meritus stated that there are no shipping delays for the vaccine.

Joelle butler, the spokesperson for Meritus stated that the medical center was planning to hold a vaccination clinic for their staff on Friday, December 18th, but due to the highly sensitive shipping method of the vaccine, the hospital had to postpone the clinic until the doses arrived.

“We have these two weeks in mind, some point in time during these two weeks, these 10 days as it is now….We knew we are receiving our doses, there is a list of hospitals in Maryland, I believe 22 to 24 hospital in Maryland that are receiving 975 [doses] for this first batch, we just want to be ready whenever they did get here.”

Governor Hogan stated that Maryland hospitals should be receiving the vaccines within the next two weeks, and when the vaccines arrive in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will begin immediately vaccinating front line healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic and with COVID patients.