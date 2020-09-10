Meritus Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Medical Center is easing its visitor restrictions and allowing patients to have one visitor during designated time periods starting Wednesday, September 9.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a pediatric patient. Limited visitor hours will be from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. throughout the week. Visitors should call ahead of time to learn any potential restrictions that may prevent them from visiting their loved ones.

Patients with or being investigated for COVID-19 will not be permitted to have any visitors in their rooms. Visitors will be required to enter through the main lobby and will be screened for flu-like symptoms. Anyone who displays any visible symptoms or has a fever will not be allowed to visit patients.

For more information on Meritus Health and its vistor policy visit www.meritushealth.com.