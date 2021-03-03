Meritus Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

The highly coveted Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has started to arrive at hospitals around the country and here in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will be ready when it arrives.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Medical Center is easing visitor restrictions for the first time in 2021.

Visitors will now be able to enter the hospital from 3 pm- 8 pm. Only visitors who are at least 18 years old will be allowed to visit unless they are a parent of a pediatric patient. Patients can have one visitor at a time during the allotted hours. However, if the patient is COVID-19 positive or being investigated for covid-19, visitors will only be allowed under certain exceptions.

Approved face masks must be worn at all times by visitors even in the patient’s room. Bandannas, gaiters, and exhalation valve masks are not considered approved face masks according to Meritus.