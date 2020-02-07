Meritus Medical Center debuts new pediatric room

An ocean-themed pediatric room is helping to make procedures less scary for young children.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Medical Center is making a big splash with their new underwater themed pediatric care room.

The room is geared toward patients eight and under. It features fun decorations such as a bubble tube, a sound activated sensory light, and a pediatric bed shaped like a whale. Medical staff says the room helps young patients feel comfortable when getting procedures done that may seem scary or overwhelming.

“The atmosphere is so calm and tranquilizing actually it helps me to focus on doing the procedures,” said Meritus Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. Saqib Masood.

The pediatric bed was a funded by M&T bank and the remaining décor was provided by the Meritus Healthcare Foundation.