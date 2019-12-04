Meritus Medical Center celebrates 35th annual Tree Lighting ceremony

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Medical Center celebrated its 35th annual tree lighting ceremony.

This fundraiser helps purchase new medical equipment needed to better serve the community. This year the hospital is looking to purchase a new lift for the wound center, as well as a sonograph for the women’s health system.

Anyone who wants to donate gets a specific ornament showing how much they donate. The goal this year was set at $12,000 dollars.

“Every year is a different request, but we have been able to give over a half a million dollars in the past 35 years so its been a huge help and its a really nice way for the community to give back to the hospital and patient care,” Jessica Casey said, the director of volunteer services.

So far the medical center has raised $6,000 dollars.