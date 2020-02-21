Meritus Medical Center adds visitor restrictions for flu season

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — It’s flu season and Meritus Medical Center is taking the necessary precautions to keep its patients safe.

Meritus put visitor restrictions in place starting this week. Doctors say the restrictions are routine. Anyone who has flu symptoms and those who are younger than age twelve is restricted from visiting the hospital. In addition, patients may only have two visitors at a time. Birthing tours are also on hold in women’s and children’s services for the time being.

“It’s about a routine flu season the cases are still increasing we currently have ten cases in house. The vaccine is the most preventative thing you can do. It’s not too late if you haven’t had your vaccine to get out and get it,” said Dr. Douglass Potts Vice President and Chief Health Officer of Meritus Health.

The hospital says they will make exceptions for some visitors in certain situations.