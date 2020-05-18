The antibody tests will be at no cost to the health care provider or first responder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health will begin limited testing for COVID-19 antibodies for health care professionals and first responders starting Monday, May 18.

“With our advanced capabilities at Meritus Medical Laboratory, this will help us lay the groundwork to better understand this virus’ prevalence in our community,” explains John Newby, M.D., medical director for the lab. “Antibodies are essentially the footprints left behind when the coronavirus has lived in a body. Testing those who have had an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 should give us a good baseline of results.”

In a press release, Meritus Health said they will work to streamline the process in preparation for potential community-wide testing in the months to come.