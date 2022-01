HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the high community transmission, a continued increase in hospitalizations, and out of concern for the safety of patients and team members, Meritus Health updated to red visitor status.

The change came Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Meritus Health officials say visitation will continue but is restricted to one visitor, per patient, per day. Visitors must either be a resident of the patient’s household or a caregiver of the patient.