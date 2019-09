Meritus Health selects new CEO: He ‘brings a unique skill set’

Dr. Maulik Joshi will begin his new position in Hagerstown mid-November.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health has announced Dr. Maulik Joshi as its new CEO, according to Meritus Medical Center Board of Directors Chair, Steven Hull.

Dr. Joshi currently serves as Executive Vice President of Integrated Care Delivery and Chief Operating Officer at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland.

In a press release from Meritus Health, Dr. Joshi is a seasoned health care executive with more than 27 years of experience.

This comes after former CEO Joseph Ross retired in December 2018.

Dr. Joshi will start in his new position mid-November.